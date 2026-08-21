/DMK questions Vijay Govt's 'U-turn' on Delimitation

Tamil Nadu's Principal opposition party DMK has questioned Chief Minister Vijay's alleged change in stance on the crucial political and constitutional issue of Delimitation. This comes after Chief Minister Vijay put forth his government's view on various issues during the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting chaired by Home Minister Shah was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd.) DK Joshi, Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

What Chief Minister Vijay spoke regarding Delimitation

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On the issue of Delimitation, Vijay said that there was growing concern among southern states that population-based delimitation would diminish the southern states' collective voice in Parliament. He stated that this comes at a time when the freeze on allocation of Lok Sabha seats based on the 1971 census approaches its end and the Delimitation Bill 2026 is being considered.

"The Southern States have been at the forefront of population stabilisation, human development, and economic growth. These achievements reflect the successful implementation of national priorities and should not result in a reduction of our representation. Public policy must not inadvertently penalise States for fulfilling national objectives," Vijay stated.

Further, he urged the Union Government to provide a clear legislative assurance that no State will suffer a reduction in its percentage of representation in Parliament on account of its success in population stabilisation. Such an approach would uphold the principles of equity, preserve the federal balance envisioned by our Constitution, and reinforce the confidence of all States in our democratic institutions.

Questions raised by DMK

In response to the points raised by Chief Minister Vijay, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran pointed out that the Vijay Government had recently passed an Assembly resolution against Delimitation, which had totally opposed Delimitation and demanded a freeze on the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats. Further, the DMK questioned why the Vijay Government had gone from "No Delimitation" to "no state should suffer a reduction in its percentage of Parliamentary representation". DMK says this is a U-Turn by Vijay Govt. DMK questioned why Vijay had changed his stance after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, and whether Vijay had gotten afraid or whether he had switched from the Congress alliance to the BJP alliance.

Earlier this month, when India's leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had visited Chennai, he mentioned that those backing Delimitation or Fair Delimitation are betraying the interests of Tamil Nadu. This was seen as a veiled dig at the DMK.