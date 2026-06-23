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UP student found dead after NEET retest; leaves note saying ‘not capable of anything'

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 20:54 IST | Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 20:54 IST
UP student found dead after NEET retest; leaves note saying ‘not capable of anything'

Image for representation Photograph: (ANI)

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A 19-year-old medical aspirant was found dead at her home in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly due to stress over her performance in the NEET exam.

A 19-year-old student was found dead at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, a day after she reappeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), police said on Tuesday (June 23). According to investigators, a preliminary inquiry suggests that the student may have been under stress over her performance in the medical entrance examination. However, officials said the exact circumstances surrounding her death are still being examined.

The student, who aspired to become a doctor, had reportedly been inspired by her elder brother, who cleared NEET in 2021. Family members said they found her hanging at their home and immediately rushed her to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

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Police said a handwritten note was found on her question paper, purportedly addressed to her brother. In the note, written in Hindi, she reportedly expressed feelings of self-doubt, stating that she was "not capable of anything".

Nirbhay Kumar Singh, a police officer involved in the investigation, said the question paper had been seized and would undergo forensic and handwriting analysis.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem, and all aspects of the case are being investigated. Further action will be taken based on the findings," Singh said.

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The student's brother said there had been no pressure from the family regarding her studies or examination performance. "She assessed her expected performance in the examination and appeared upset," he said. He added that their father, a farmer, had worked tirelessly to educate all three of his children and support their ambitions.

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The family has been left devastated by the loss, while investigators continue to examine whether examination-related stress played a role in the incident.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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