/‘Desperate attempt to cover own failing’, India slams remarks by Khawaja Asif on ‘water war’

India slammed Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif's remarks about the country on Tuesday (June 23). The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that Asif's remark was just a desperate attempt to cover the failure of Pakistan.

“Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses. We categorically reject these fabricated claims with the contempt that they deserve. The ongoing protests in Pakistan occupied Kashmir are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades long policy of systemic economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation,” he added.

The minister also talked about the Indian nationals who lost their lives in a factory explosion in Qatar. "It is a deeply tragic incident in which 12 Indian nationals lost their lives. Several people from other countries were also among the deceased. The explosion occurred at the Ras Laffan Gas Field, resulting in the deaths of 12 Indian citizens and injuries to many others. We have been informed that around 66 people of different nationalities sustained injuries. At present, it is not clear how many of the injured are Indian nationals, but all those hurt are reported to be safe,” he said.

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