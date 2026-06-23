/Inside BJP’s first Bengal Budget: Key takeaways from the ₹4.39 trillion outlay

The BJP government in West Bengal on Monday (June 22) presented its first state budget, proposing a net outlay of ₹4.39 trillion for the 2026-27 financial year. Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta unveiled the budget in the Legislative Assembly, outlining plans focused on welfare, job creation, infrastructure development and fiscal discipline under the vision of a "Viksit Bangla."

Direct benefits and welfare measures

One of the biggest announcements was a 20 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance for state government employees, taking the total DA to 38 per cent from October 1, 2026. Pensioners will receive a corresponding increase in Dearness Relief.

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The budget also unveiled several welfare measures. Women aged 25 to 60 will receive ₹3,000 per month under the Annapurna Scheme, while unmarried female students pursuing higher education will get a one-time assistance of ₹50,000. Unemployed graduates aged 21 to 45 will receive ₹3,000 per month, while other eligible unemployed youth will get ₹2,000.

The government also announced a ₹5,000 monthly pension for retired journalists and a ₹2,000 salary increase for Civic Volunteers, Village Police and Green Police from August 2026.

One lakh jobs announced

The Finance Minister announced the creation of one lakh government jobs, including 20,000 police positions and 1,000 vacancies in the Eastern Frontier Rifles.

Subsidies for farmers and households

For farmers, the government proposed an additional ₹3,000 annual assistance over PM KISAN benefits and a ₹2 per unit electricity subsidy for irrigation pumps. The PM Fasal Bima Yojana will also be implemented for 16 crops from the Kharif 2026 season.

The government further allocated ₹100 crore for the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which aims to install two lakh rooftop solar systems across the state. SC and ST families will receive an additional subsidy of ₹5,000.

New airport and infrastructure push

A major infrastructure proposal in the budget was the construction of a new greenfield airport near Kalyani. The government plans to identify between 1,000 and 1,500 acres of land for the project to reduce congestion at Kolkata's existing airport.

"Kolkata Airport is facing significant passenger congestion, and there is a need for a second airport in Kolkata to boost the regional economy," Dasgupta told the House.

The budget also announced plans to establish an IIT and an IIM in North Bengal with support from the Centre. Techno-economic surveys will be conducted for metro connectivity in Durgapur, Asansol, Siliguri and Jalpaiguri.

Other proposals include developing Gangasagar Mela into an international spiritual and cultural festival, transforming Falta into a model region and creating a Plantation Workers' Welfare Board for tea garden labourers.

Key allocations and fiscal roadmap

The highest allocation of ₹51,836.55 crore was made to Panchayats and Rural Development, followed by ₹44,948.21 crore for School Education. Agriculture received ₹8,565.84 crore, Industry ₹3,266.59 crore, Disaster Management ₹3,035.95 crore and Backwards Classes Welfare ₹2,544.48 crore.

Dasgupta said the BJP government had inherited a debt burden of ₹8.16 trillion.

"Every rupee spent will now be judged against its long-term impact," he said, outlining a fiscal consolidation roadmap focused on revenue growth and expenditure efficiency.

The budget presentation also carried symbolic significance. The budget file was made from traditional Bengali mats and jute, while Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Dasgupta performed a puja before entering the Assembly.

"This budget is an attempt to bring back the lost culture and dignity of West Bengal," Adhikari said.

"Priority has been given to security, a fear-free environment, education, agriculture, business, crafts and constitutional governance. No section has been ignored," he added.