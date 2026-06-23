/Trump claims Iran will accept inspections to ensure 'nuclear honesty'; Tehran pushes back

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran would agree to extensive weapons inspections as part of efforts to ensure what he called “nuclear honesty” in the years ahead.

“Everybody is fully aware that Iran will agree to have Major Weapons Inspections to ensure ‘Nuclear Honesty’ long into the future,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

His remarks came shortly after Vice President JD Vance said talks between US and Iranian officials in Burgenstock, Switzerland, had created a "very good foundation" for a final agreement. Vance also stated that Tehran had agreed to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to return.

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On June 14, Iran and the United States announced a 14-point understanding reached through Pakistani mediation. The arrangement was aimed at ending the four-month conflict, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and establishing a framework for future nuclear negotiations.

The memorandum officially took effect on June 18 after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump signed it electronically.

Iran rejects US claims on inspections

However, Iran pushed back against the US claims, saying no new commitments were made during the latest discussions in Switzerland.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that Tehran had not negotiated its nuclear programme and had not accepted any additional obligations during the talks.

Baghaei said cooperation with the IAEA would continue “under the current procedures.” He added that Iran's engagement with the agency would proceed “in accordance with Iran’s obligations under safeguard agreements” and “in line with resolutions passed by Parliament and decisions of the Supreme National Security Council.”

Iran's parliament passed a law last summer that limited cooperation with the IAEA and suspended inspections. According to IRNA, however, cooperation was never fully halted. The report said the law still allows inspectors to visit “active nuclear sites,” including the Bushehr nuclear power plant, on a “case-by-case basis.”

IRNA further reported that access to damaged nuclear facilities and any arrangements involving Iran's enriched uranium stockpile would depend on a separate mechanism to be agreed as part of a final deal following the 60-day negotiation period outlined in the memorandum of understanding between the two countries.