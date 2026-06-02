/‘Unwarranted, categorically reject’: India on reference to Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan-EU statement

The Ministry of External Affairs has strongly rejected the references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint press communique issued after the 8th round of the EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue, and termed them “unwarranted”. Responding to media queries on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India “categorically rejects” any mention of Jammu and Kashmir in the joint press communiqué.

He reiterated that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India.

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“Regarding the reference to Jammu and Kashmir, we would like to state that we categorically reject such unwarranted references in the Joint Press Communiqué on matters internal to India,” Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal also said that entities with “no locus standi” on the issue should refrain from commenting on it.

“The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Those who have no locus standi in such matters should refrain from making any comments on them,” he added.

The remarks came after the EU-Pakistan joint statement made references to Jammu and Kashmir.

The response came a day after a joint communique released after Pakistan and European Union dialogue said briefings were held related to Jammu and Kashmir.

The communique released on Monday said Pakistan had briefed the EU delegation on Jammu and Kashmir, while the European side shared updates regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

“The Pakistani side briefed on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The EU side briefed on Russia’s war against Ukraine,” the communiqué read.

Last month, India had dismissed references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement issued by Pakistan and China.

Replying to media questions about references to Jammu and Kashmir in the China-Pakistan joint statement, Jaiswal said India’s position has remained unchanged and is well known to both countries.

“India categorically rejects unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Joint Statement between China and Pakistan. India’s position is consistent and well-known to the concerned parties,” he said.

Jaiswal also said that India opposes attempts by any country to support or legitimise Pakistan’s control over territories linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which India considers a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“This has been clearly conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times,” he added.