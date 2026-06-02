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Route for weapon smuggling? What we know about the secret tunnel connecting Tijuana and San Diego

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 02, 2026, 20:59 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 21:00 IST
Route for weapon smuggling? What we know about the secret tunnel connecting Tijuana and San Diego

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Mexican authorities discovered a 265-meter underground tunnel connecting Tijuana to San Diego. The subterranean route was used by cartels for trafficking weapons, explosives, and millions in narcotics.

The federal authorities in Mexico have discovered a 265-meter underground tunnel in the border city of Tijuana, which is likely connected to San Diego, California. The officials described it as a blow to cross-border drug trafficking operations. Officials said that the tunnel was found during a raid by agents from the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) at a property in the Nueva Tijuana neighbourhood.

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As per Mexico's Attorney General's Office (FGR), the tunnel was built approximately 6.3 meters underground. Authorities said investigators determined the property was likely being used as a centre for the storage and trafficking of weapons, explosives and illicit substances.

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According to investigators, the property is suspected to have functioned as a storage, logistics and trafficking centre for firearms, explosives and illicit narcotics. Authorities said they found ammunition, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, cell phones and several documents during the search.

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The investigation by Mexico's Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) found that the tunnel may extend to a street in San Diego.

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Reacting to the discovery, Gavin Newsom said on X that California’s Counter Drug Task Force had assisted in uncovering the illegal San Diego-Tijuana tunnel. He added that authorities had seized around 1,000 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of more than $45 million, describing the operation as an effort to save lives and protect communities.

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About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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