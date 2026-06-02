/Route for weapon smuggling? What we know about the secret tunnel connecting Tijuana and San Diego

The federal authorities in Mexico have discovered a 265-meter underground tunnel in the border city of Tijuana, which is likely connected to San Diego, California. The officials described it as a blow to cross-border drug trafficking operations. Officials said that the tunnel was found during a raid by agents from the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) at a property in the Nueva Tijuana neighbourhood.

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As per Mexico's Attorney General's Office (FGR), the tunnel was built approximately 6.3 meters underground. Authorities said investigators determined the property was likely being used as a centre for the storage and trafficking of weapons, explosives and illicit substances.

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According to investigators, the property is suspected to have functioned as a storage, logistics and trafficking centre for firearms, explosives and illicit narcotics. Authorities said they found ammunition, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, cell phones and several documents during the search.

The investigation by Mexico's Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) found that the tunnel may extend to a street in San Diego.

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