/Trump signs executive order to get early access to new AI releases for federal govt

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday (June 2) to create a voluntary framework for the federal government, aiming to vet powerful new AI models before they are released. Tuesday's highly anticipated executive order represents a major shift in Trump's approach towards AI. After previously revoking a Biden-era AI safety order and advocating a lighter regulatory framework, Trump has now introduced new measures aimed at addressing cybersecurity and national security concerns linked to advanced AI models.

Under the new executive order, technology companies will be encouraged to voluntarily submit their AI models to the federal government for review up to 30 days before public release. The Trump administration said the move would help strengthen national security and reduce cybersecurity risks associated with powerful AI systems.

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What does Trump's AI order say?

The executive order does not require companies to submit their AI models for government review. Instead, participation remains voluntary. Earlier reports suggested that the administration was considering mandatory review requirements for AI developers. However, the final order stops short of imposing such rules.

The issue has sparked debate within Trump's political and industry circles. Some of his supporters had pushed for stricter oversight of AI systems, while technology industry advocates argued against tighter government controls.

Why is Trump changing his AI approach?

The latest executive order signals a departure from Trump's earlier deregulatory stance on AI.

One of his first actions after returning to office was revoking a Biden administration executive order that established safety standards for AI development.