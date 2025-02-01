Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech on Saturday that people with salaries up to ₹12 lakh ($13,841) would not have to pay income tax as per the new tax regime under the Union Budget 2025 and the internet can't keep calm.
Just after the announcement, thrilled netizens took to social media to express their joy, and the internet was filled with hilarious memes.
Also read: 'Tax simplification is complete': After Budget 2025, FM Sitharaman promises income tax reforms bill next week
From Bollywood movies like Krrish, Welcome, and Lagaan, to using an AI image of Nirmala Sitharaman to show her as Jaya Bachchan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, take a look at this hilarious memefest:
No tax till ₹12 Lakh income under new regime 😳. #Budget2025 pic.twitter.com/Ncx03MdRgb— k ♡ (@sarphiribalika_) February 1, 2025
NO INCOME TAX UPTO RS 12 LAKH!— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) February 1, 2025
pic.twitter.com/3k1EMgMipo
Finally No income tax upto rs 12 lakhs.— 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) February 1, 2025
Party guys#IncomeTax pic.twitter.com/8E8bthFNwE
Also read: Indian Union Budget 2025-26: Key TDS changes announced this year
No Tax for up to ₹ 12 lakh income under new income tax regime.— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) February 1, 2025
Meanwhile Salaried Middle Class Indian:-#NirmalaSitharaman #BudgetSession#Budget2025 #बजट2025 #IncomeTax pic.twitter.com/o2fMic4Sjm
Also read: Union Budget 2025: Govt to set up daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals
No income tax upto 12 lacs— Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) February 1, 2025
Working Class right now: pic.twitter.com/I21xlVoFIC
No new income tax payable up to Rs 12 lakh income pic.twitter.com/DDxKLPh9Aj— rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) February 1, 2025
No Income Tax Payable Up to 12 Lakh Rupees #Budget2025 pic.twitter.com/ESAZiJGdt8— $achin Nayak (@SachinN18342436) February 1, 2025
Middle Class Reaction to No Income Tax upto 12 lakh 🔥🔥👏👏 #Budget2025 #BudgetSession2025 #NirmalaSitharaman #IncomeTax pic.twitter.com/pG7NTw8z6S— Rosy (@rose_k01) February 1, 2025
Also read: Union Budget 2025: Govt to set up daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals
No income tax upto 12 lacs— Akash (@Akash03893128) February 1, 2025
Working Class right now: 😄 #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/1u4njfBaQs
🔥NO INCOME TAX UP TO INCOME OF 12 LAKH PER ANNUM#BudgetSession #Budget2025 #BudgetDay #NirmalaSitharaman #IncomeTax pic.twitter.com/jIKpf9vYna— Saikiran Kannan | 赛基兰坎南 (@saikirankannan) February 1, 2025
No income till 12 Lakh #IncomeTax pic.twitter.com/Y89U3vbVlF— Abhishek Singh (@Shiv3627) February 1, 2025
No tax till 12 lakhs.— MutualFundaz 🎖 (@FundazMutual) February 1, 2025
Rejoice till it lasts.
Consumerism shall rise again#IncomeTax #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/OQl5SGS81x
Under the new tax regime, taxpayers earning up to Rs 12 lakh (Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers with a standard deduction of Rs 75,000) will have to pay zero tax.
(With inputs from agencies)