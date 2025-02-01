Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech on Saturday that people with salaries up to ₹12 lakh ($13,841) would not have to pay income tax as per the new tax regime under the Union Budget 2025 and the internet can't keep calm.

Just after the announcement, thrilled netizens took to social media to express their joy, and the internet was filled with hilarious memes.

From Bollywood movies like Krrish, Welcome, and Lagaan, to using an AI image of Nirmala Sitharaman to show her as Jaya Bachchan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, take a look at this hilarious memefest:

No tax till ₹12 Lakh income under new regime 😳. #Budget2025 pic.twitter.com/Ncx03MdRgb — k ♡ (@sarphiribalika_) February 1, 2025

NO INCOME TAX UPTO RS 12 LAKH!



pic.twitter.com/3k1EMgMipo — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) February 1, 2025

Finally No income tax upto rs 12 lakhs.



Party guys#IncomeTax pic.twitter.com/8E8bthFNwE — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) February 1, 2025

No income tax upto 12 lacs



Working Class right now: pic.twitter.com/I21xlVoFIC — Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) February 1, 2025

No new income tax payable up to Rs 12 lakh income pic.twitter.com/DDxKLPh9Aj — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) February 1, 2025

No Income Tax Payable Up to 12 Lakh Rupees #Budget2025 pic.twitter.com/ESAZiJGdt8 — $achin Nayak (@SachinN18342436) February 1, 2025

No income tax upto 12 lacs



Working Class right now: 😄 #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/1u4njfBaQs — Akash (@Akash03893128) February 1, 2025

No tax till 12 lakhs.

Rejoice till it lasts.



Consumerism shall rise again#IncomeTax #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/OQl5SGS81x — MutualFundaz 🎖 (@FundazMutual) February 1, 2025

Budget 2025 memes Photograph: (X)

Under the new tax regime, taxpayers earning up to Rs 12 lakh (Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers with a standard deduction of Rs 75,000) will have to pay zero tax.

(With inputs from agencies)