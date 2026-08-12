/‘Unhygienic’ food handling puts Zepto, Blinkit under scanner: Warehouses sealed, licence suspended

Quick-commerce platforms Zepto and Blinkit have come under scrutiny over food safety violations, with authorities in Karnataka and Maharashtra taking action against their facilities.

A Zepto warehouse in Bengaluru was sealed on Tuesday (Aug 11) after Karnataka’s Food Safety and Drug Administration found “unhygienic” conditions related to food handling and storage. In Mumbai, meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Food Safety and Drug Administration suspended the licence of a Blinkit facility in Malad West over what authorities described as serious food safety and hygiene violations.

The Karnataka government said its special inspection campaign had uncovered several violations and warned that food business operators found breaching food safety rules would face strict legal action.

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Zepto warehouse sealed in Bengaluru

Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration officials inspected Zepto’s warehouse at the Nippon Express facility in Hoskote taluk as part of the campaign. The inspection covered food quality and safety, storage, labelling and food handling practices under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and rules framed under it.

According to the department, officials found unhygienic food handling conditions, improper labelling, misbranding and violations related to food handling and storage practices.

“In view of the unhygienic food handling and storage conditions observed, the warehouse was sealed in accordance with the applicable FSSAI provisions,” the department said. A notice was also issued, with the department recommending that the matter be referred to the concerned Adjudicating Officer for further legal proceedings.

Indira Canteens also inspected

The inspection drive also covered three Indira Canteens in Gottigere, Singasandra and Lingarajapuram.

Officials found issues involving labelling, misbranding and other violations of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) rules. The Gottigere canteen was sealed, while notices were issued to all three outlets and cases were recommended for legal action.

Officials also collected samples of pulses, turmeric powder, cooking oil, jaggery, salt, sugar and prepared food. The samples have been sent to laboratories for testing.

The department advised food businesses to maintain proper hygiene and storage practices, control pests, prevent cross-contamination and ensure the safe disposal of expired food and used cooking oil.

It warned that businesses found violating food safety regulations could face strict legal action.

Zepto responds

Zepto said it had cooperated with the inspection and was taking steps to address the observations made by officials. A company spokesperson said, “Routine food safety inspections are conducted by authorities across the country as part of their regular oversight. We have fully cooperated with the authorities during the inspection, taken note of the observations and suggestions shared, and are taking the necessary steps to address them.”

The spokesperson added that Zepto remained committed to strengthening its processes and maintaining high standards of food safety and hygiene.