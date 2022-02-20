Ukraine crisis: Family members of Indian diplomats asked to return to India

Family members of Indian diplomats in Ukraine have been asked to return back to India even as the situation remains precarious. The development shows that New Delhi is worried about the situation on the ground.

While Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for an immediate ceasefire, concerns rise with the deteriorating situation in the Eastern part of the country bordering Russia.

India has around 20,000 of its nationals in the country, most of them students doing medical education. The Indian mission in the capital Kyiv has issued a number of advisories for nationals, the latest one just on Sunday.

"In view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties with respect of the situation in Ukraine", Sunday advisory said, "all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily".

New Delhi has number of times said "well-being" of its national is a priority. Last week speaking at United Nations Security Council meeting on the issue Indian envoy to United Nations T.S. Tirumurti called for "immediate de-escalation of tensions" that takes into "account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond.".

At the meeting, India backed the implementation of the Minsk pact and talks under the Normandy format. The Indian envoy said, "We believe that the “Minsk Agreements”, provide a basis for a negotiated and peaceful settlement of the situation in Eastern Ukraine" urging all "parties to continue to engage through all possible diplomatic channels and keep working towards the full implementation of the “Minsk Agreements”."

Minsk pact which includes Russia, Ukraine, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe OSCE is a 2014/2015 agreement that calls for a ceasefire in Eastern Ukraine regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, and others among other things.

The Normandy format of talks includes Germany, France, and members of the Minsk pact and basically focuses on the pact's implementation.

