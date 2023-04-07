UK PM Sunak, First Lady Akshata express joy after Sudha Murty's Padma Vibhushan

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and First Lady Akshata Murty reacted with after Akshata's mother Sudha Murty was conferred 'Padma Bhushan' at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Padma Bhushan is third-highest civilian award in India. Sudha Murty, an author and philanthropist was accopanied by her daughter when she received the award at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

After the award ceremony, Akshata Murty took to social media to express her joy. Her husband, Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister, replied to his wife’s post with the words “a proud day”.

“Yesterday I watched with unspeakable pride as my mother received the Padma Bhushan from the President of India,” Akshata Murty posted on Twitter on Thursday after her 72-year-old mother got the award.

“On #IWD [International Women’s Day] last month, I reflected on my mother’s extraordinary journey, from STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) to storytelling, but her charitable and volunteering efforts have served as her greatest inspiration to me,” Akshata writes.

“Always asking if she can be doing more, she has given back to her community countless times: founding and running a series of philanthropic organisations for 25 years; funding numerous literacy initiatives; and jumping into action to aid those most in need – many in the most remote parts of India – after natural disasters have destroyed their lives,” she writes.

The First Lady said her mother’s example has helped put “volunteering, learning and listening” at the heart of how she hopes to live at 10 Downing Street.

“My mother doesn’t live for recognition. The values my parents have instilled in my brother and me – hard work, humility, selflessness – mean she is always on to the next thing. But it was such a moving experience to see her have a moment of recognition yesterday,” she added.

Her brother, Rohan Murty, similarly praised his mother as a “positive force” in their lives in his social media post.

(With inputs from agencies)

