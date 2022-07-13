Udaipur murder accused duo received beheading training on WhatsApp: Report

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found ten Pakistani numbers from the phones of Riyaz Attari and Gous Mohammad – the duo who killed a tailor in the Indian city of Udaipur over his support for a politician whose remarks against a religious belief sparked global protests. The duo was arrested by the police shortly after they recorded the incident and later claimed responsibility in a video posted on social media. According to Times Now, the investigation has found that they were receiving orders from their handlers in Pakistan and were looking to 'do something big'.

Also read | Watch: Pak journalist claims he spied for ISI during his visit to India

The report further claimed that Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami's role in the incident has come into light in the investigation and according to sources, the organisation has trained more than 30 people and given them online training. They also allegedly gave beheading training on WhatsApp.

According to the ongoing investigation, the organisation was also on the radar of various authorities for selling objectionable religious books in Ajmer. These books were also found in the possession of the two suspects and the agency believes that a book seller was given Rs 300-400 per day for them.

Also read | US Justice Department announces a Reproductive Task Force to protect abortion rights

According to Times Now, the NIA has conducted nine raids in various places around Udaipur and they have found mobile phones, SIM cards and laptops along with other incriminating materials.

Seven people have been arrested in connection to the case and the latest - Farhad Mohammad Sheikh – was identified as a close associate and co-conspirator with the duo who were caught for killing Kanhaiya Lal.