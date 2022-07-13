Watch: Pak journalist claims he spied for ISI during his visit to India

A Pakistani journalist confessed to spying for the country’s intelligence agency ISI when he toured India in 2007 and 2010. He made this revelation during an interview, whose clip has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Nusrat Mirza can be heard boasting on camera that he was invited by the then vice president of India Hamid Ansari and that he used to pass on information collected to the ISI chief during his visits to India.

On July 11, Mirza said that he received various 'privileges' from the foreign affairs department of Pakistan during his visits to India.

"I have visited India five times. I have visited Delhi, Banglore, Chennai, Patna and Kolkata as well. "I was invited to India at the time of Vice Presidentship of Mohammad Hamid Ansari," he claimed. In 2011, I also met with the Milli Gazette's publisher Zafarul Islam Khan."

Zafarul-Islam Khan is a former Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission and Founder-Editor of the Milli Gazette, Indian Muslims' leading news source.

He also expressed disappointment with the leadership in the Pakistan Army and said that they are not considerate of the situation and usually ignore the work of experts.

"Khurshid [former Pakistan minister] asked me to hand over the information I had brought to [General Ashfaq Parvez] Kayani [former Army Chief]. I said I would not hand over the information to him, but if you want, I am giving you the information. He handed it over to Kayani," he said.

"Later they called me and asked if I could get more information like this. I asked them to work on the information I provided. They have a research wing. They have information. They know about the weaknesses in the leadership in India. But they do not use it," he added.

He then blamed Pakistan's 'lackadaisical' approach to handling the intelligence received by him from India, saying, "Since FATF came, Pakistan has not done any activity. It has its hands tied up."

Notably, Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) terror finance watchlist has been keeping a close eye on Pakistan for not fulfilling the parameters to counter terrorism in the country.

He continued the interview by bragging about how he "fully understands" India and its outlook. He said that though he handed down the information to the Pakistani leadership, but no one seemed to pay any attention to it due to leadership issues.

"Though I agree I am not an expert, I understand their (India's) culture. I know about their weaknesses. But the problem is the experience I gathered about India is not being used due to lack of good leadership in Pakistan," he said.

