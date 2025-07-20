/UAPA suspect arrested using facial recognition system in J&K's Anantnag

In a major breakthrough, Anantnag Police have arrested a suspicious individual identified as Muneeb Mushtaq Sheikh, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh and a resident of Malik Mohalla, Drangbal Pampore. The arrest was made at the X-Ray Point in Ganishbal after he was flagged by the Facial Recognition System (FRS) installed by the J&K Police.

The spokesman further said that upon detection, the individual was immediately taken into custody and shifted to Police Station Pahalgam for further verification. “Subsequent inquiries revealed that Muneeb Mushtaq Sheikh is involved in Case FIR No. 28/2021 registered under Sections 16, 18, 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P)A] and Sections 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act of Police Station Pampore,” police said.

Police said the swift identification and arrest of the suspect underscore the effectiveness of advanced surveillance technologies, including the Facial Recognition System, in strengthening security and upholding law and order.