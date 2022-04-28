India: Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter; so far 62 terrorists killed in Kashmir this year

Security forces in India killed two terrorists belonging to the Al Badr outfit in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. Jammu and Kashmir police said that 62 terrorists have been killed in the various operations in the Kashmir valley in the first four months of 2022.

Jammu Kashmir police said that 39 terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba, 15 terrorists of Jaish, six terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen, and two terrorists of Al Badr have been killed this year.

Out of 62 terrorists killed, 15 were foreigners, mostly Pakistanis, and 47 were locals.

"Total terrorists killed in encounters so far this year= 62. Terror Outfit wise: LeT = 39, JeM=15, HM =06, Al-Badr =02. Among the total 62 killed terrorists, 47 were local terrorists & 15 foreign terrorists," said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir.

Earlier today, two local militants of the Al-Badr outfit were killed in an encounter between the security forces and militants in Mitrigam village of Murran area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

"Both killed terrorists have been identified as Aijaz Hafiz and Shahid Ayub. 02 AK 47 rifles recovered. Both belong to Al Badr outfit. Both had been involved in a series of attacks on outside labourers in Pulwama in the month of March-April 2022.Operation is over," said Kumar.

Jammu Kashmir police informed that a soldier was also injured during initial exchange of fire. The officer has been shifted to the hospital for treatment.