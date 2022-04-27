Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah says PAGD should fight elections jointly against BJP

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said that the PAGD (Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration) should fight elections jointly to keep Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) away.

PAGD is an amalgamation of six political parties including the National Conference and PDP.

While talking to the media in Srinagar, Omar said that in the upcoming Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, PAGD should fight jointly to keep away BJP and its teams.

"It is my personal opinion. And if you ask me, I suggest PAGD should go together in the polls ahead to keep BJP and its A & B teams away, However, the final decision lies with the PAGD," he said.

While lashing out at BJP, he said Muslims are being targeted. He claimed that they are being told not to use loudspeakers in mosques, they are not allowed to sell halal meat, they are not allowed to wear hijab and so on.

He said if Muslims are not objecting to the religion or lifestyles of other people why are only they being targeted.

Omar also spoke about the long power cuts Kashmir is witnessing for the last three weeks.

"It seems that we are deliberately being irritated. I wonder why power remains on during the rest of the hours during day and night but not at the time of Sehri and Iftar."

"You wake to have Sehri, there is no electricity and the same is the case when you have Iftar. There is no electricity during Taraweeh prayers and when prayers are over, electricity is restored, it seems to be a deliberate attempt to disturb the people of Kashmir," he claimed.

