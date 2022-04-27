Hijab row reaches Kashmir: Politicians react to school order asking teachers to remove hijab

The hijab controversy has reached the Kashmir valley in India as the former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir have reacted to an order copy of a private school, which has asked the teachers not to wear hijab on school premises.

A private school 'Dagger Parivar' which was developed jointly by Indrani Balan Foundation, a Pune-based NGO and the Chinar Corps Indian Army, has asked all the female teachers to not wear the hijab in the school.

The private school for specially-abled students in its order states to remove hijab during school hours in order to allow students to have safe communication with the teachers and the staff.

However, it appears it has not been received well by the politicians.

Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took to the microblogging site Twitter and said: "I condemn this letter issuing diktats on hijab. J&K may be ruled by BJP but it's certainly not like any other state where they bulldoze the houses of minorities & not allow them the freedom to dress as they want. Our girls will not give up their right to choose."

The circular is doing rounds on social media and has garnered a lot of criticism. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also said that nobody should interfere in someone's religion.

"In this country, everyone is free to follow the religion of their choice. It's in our constitution that we are a secular country. No government should interfere in these things," said Omar Abdullah, Former Chief Minister.

"Everyone should have the free will to dress or follow religion. We don't want the same thing to be repeated here as it was in Karnataka. They have been interacting with teachers so far and why now," he added.

The local leaders said it's being done intentionally to create a rift between people.

