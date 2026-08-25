/Two terror associates arrested in Pulwama; arms and ammunition recovered

Security forces arrested two suspected terrorist associates during a joint cordon-and-search operation in the Yarwan forest area of CB Nath in the Rajpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district during the intervening night of August 24 and 25.

The operation was conducted jointly by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army, and 183 Battalion of the CRPF following intelligence inputs regarding suspected terrorist activity in the area.

During the search operation, the joint teams noticed two men moving from the forest towards CB Nath village under suspicious circumstances. They were tactfully intercepted and taken into custody.

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The arrested individuals have been identified as Latif Ahmed Deedad, son of Ghulam Mohammad Deedad, a resident of Lassi Daban, and Aejaz Ahmed Bajad, son of Nazir Ahmed Bajad, a resident of Bun Kha Bamnoo.

According to officials, a pistol, 12 rounds of ammunition, and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession. The suspects, along with the recovered arms and ammunition, have been taken into custody for further investigation.

A case under FIR No. 118/2026 has been registered at Rajpora Police Station under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, 23 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Investigators are examining the suspects’ movements, the source of the recovered weapons and their possible links and contacts.

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