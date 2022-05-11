Two Lashkar terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter  

Jammu and Kashmir Police killed two Lashkar terrorists at Kreeri area of Dooru belt in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. Police said that it was the same group that managed to escape the encounter site on April 16 at Watnad area. Jammu and Kashmir Police also said that the terrorists were an imminent threat to National Highway and Amarnath yatra.

''This encounter is important in two aspects: first, it is the same group of terrorists, who escaped from Watnad encounter on 16/4/22 in which we lost one soldier. Second, the encounter site is very close to NHW and imminent threat to NHW & Yatra neutralised. Operation still in progress,'' said Vijay Kumar, IG, Kashmir Police.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area after which a joint cordon and search operation was launched.

According to police, the terrorists fired indiscriminately at the forces resulting in a gun-battle. In the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were also retrieved.

As there is a possibility of one more terrorist hiding in the area, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the search operation is still on. The anti-terror operations have been intensified ahead of Amarnath Yatra.

