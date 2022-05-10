Indian Railways presents new mothers with foldable 'baby berths’ on Mother's Day. Find out how is it  

On Mother's Day, Indian Railways has presented a special gift to new mothers. It is small yet unique.

Wondering what it is, actually? Well, it is foldable “baby berths”. Never heard of it?

These are small births attached to the regular ones to accommodate a new born comfortably. These births have been introduced on select trains on a trial basis.

It will surely make the journey of new mothers comfortable when they are travelling with their infants as it will help them to sleep comfortably.

The initiative has been started with concerted efforts of the Northern Railway's Lucknow and Delhi divisions.

It has been introduced on berths 12 and 60 of an AC three-tier coach in Lucknow Mail (12230).

On its official handle on Twitter, the Northern Railway shared a few photos of the baby berth and the message regarding the inauguration.

On Mother's Day, Lucknow Divn of N.Rly. introduced a baby berth on experimental basis in Coach No.194129/B4, berth No 12 & 60. This will facilitate mothers travelling with their babies.



The fitted baby seat is foldable & secured with a stopper. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia

The “fitted baby seat is foldable and secured with a stopper,” the tweet said.

The arrangement of baby berth, which is attached to the lower berth, is in such a way that baby cannot fall off the seat while sleeping. Straps have also been provided to secure the baby.

The baby birth can be used after being rotated to bring it to the same level as the lower berth. A slider must also be locked to guarantee that the berth is safe.

When it is not in use, it can be fixed with the help of a stopper, which is underneath the lower berth.

(With inputs from agencies)