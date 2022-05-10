Witness a new marvel! Indian instructor in Dubai holds 'tough' yoga pose for 29 min to set new world record

A new world record seems to have been set for holding a 'tough' yoga pose for the most time by a Dubai-based instructor, media reports said.

Breaking the earlier world record set at four minutes and 47 seconds, 22-year-old Yash Moradiya, who is an Indian resident, seems to have registered himself in Guinness World Records by holding the upside-down scorpion (Vrischikasana) position for 29 minutes and four seconds.

Moradiya, who has been practising for over five years, fulfilled his dream to come up with a record-setting achievement. In the challenge to set the record, he tested his limits as it is a difficult pose.

“The scorpion position, particularly, is all about stability. The longer we hold the pose, the better we learn to establish the mental resilience to survive any critical situation we face in life with grace,” Moradiya told Khaleej Times.

“Yoga has the ability to transform our physical and mental well-being, driving us to unlock our hidden potential of our bodies away from limiting thoughts,” Moradiya added.

The Indian instructor trained for three hours daily for five years to be able to achieve this feat.

“The challenge was stabilising the mind after the first five minutes. While my body started to tremble shortly after I went into the pose, it was focusing my inner strength that kept me going,” stated Moradiya.

(With inputs from agencies)