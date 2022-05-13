Two Lashkar terrorists believed to be from Pakistan killed in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police have killed two terrorists belonging to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Police said both the terrorists had recently infiltrated Kashmir valley from across the border.

“Two recently infiltrated Pakistani terrorists of LeT terror outfit who escaped from the recent anti-terrorist operation on Wednesday at Salinder forest area were tracked down. They were trapped today at Brar Bandipora,” said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kashmir.

He further said that the search operation is still in progress to locate other infiltrators.

“Further details shall follow,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that with the killing of two LeT terrorists at Aragam Bandipora, the entire group of three terrorists who had recently infiltrated from the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir have been eliminated.

The first terrorist who was killed earlier on Wednesday was identified as Gulzar Ahmad Ganai from Pattan Baramulla. He crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on a valid Pakistani visa and came back as a trained terrorist.

He had infiltrated with two other terrorists from the Line of Control. The two terrorists killed today (Friday) are suspected to be from Pakistan.