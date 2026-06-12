/Two army soldiers injured in accidental grenade blast near LoC in Poonch

Two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an accidental grenade explosion during a training exercise near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

According to officials, the incident occurred while troops were conducting a routine training session in a forward area close to the LoC. The injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to the Army's base hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Officials said that both soldiers are in stable condition.

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The Army has confirmed the incident and has initiated an inquiry to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the accidental blast. Further details are awaited.

The incident comes just days after a similar tragedy in which two Indian Army personnel lost their lives in an accidental grenade explosion in the Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

That incident occurred during a routine equipment handover at an Army camp in the Kamalkote area of the Uri sector. The injured soldiers were rushed to the Army's 92 Base Hospital for treatment, but doctors declared both of them dead on arrival.