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Two army soldiers injured in accidental grenade blast near LoC in Poonch

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Jun 12, 2026, 14:41 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 14:41 IST
Two army soldiers injured in accidental grenade blast near LoC in Poonch

Indian Army personnel conduct drill with 81 mm mortar system at a location along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, January 2026. Photograph: (ANI)

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Two Indian Army soldiers sustained injuries after an accidental grenade explosion during a routine training exercise near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Both are in stable condition.

Two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an accidental grenade explosion during a training exercise near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

According to officials, the incident occurred while troops were conducting a routine training session in a forward area close to the LoC. The injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to the Army's base hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Officials said that both soldiers are in stable condition.

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The Army has confirmed the incident and has initiated an inquiry to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the accidental blast. Further details are awaited.

The incident comes just days after a similar tragedy in which two Indian Army personnel lost their lives in an accidental grenade explosion in the Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

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That incident occurred during a routine equipment handover at an Army camp in the Kamalkote area of the Uri sector. The injured soldiers were rushed to the Army's 92 Base Hospital for treatment, but doctors declared both of them dead on arrival.

An inquiry was also ordered into that incident, which was subsequently treated as an accidental explosion.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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