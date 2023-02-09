Twitter launches 'Blue' subscription for users in India

For users in India, Twitter has launched its premium membership service, Twitter Blue.

The paid subscription allows users early access to innovations that the platform introduces, as well as adds the desired blue tick next to their profile names that is nothing but a verified status for social media users. But a paid subscription undermines the verified status and may not give it the same standing as before.

The "Blue Tick" was previously used to identify genuine accounts of well-known actors, politicians, journalists, and public figures before the firm launched its Twitter Blue Service.

Now, anyone who pays the subscription cost can purchase the checkmark.

Both iOS and Android smartphones, as well as Twitter's website, now support the purchase of Twitter Blue in India.

Users of iOS and Android in India must pay a monthly subscription cost of $11, while web users pay a fee of $8.

Indian users can also pay an annual charge of $82 to subscribe to the premium service. However, this is only available for web users. The subscription rates are similar to those in the United States.

In addition to the Blue Tick, early access to features like edit tweets, bookmark folders, custom app icons, and NFT profile images is available to Twitter Blue Members.

These users will also have the option to select multiple colour schemes for their app, prioritise tweet replies, and delete a tweet before it is seen by other users.

The other advantages include a larger character limit of 4,000, while other users' character limits are 280. Moreover, Twitter Blue subscribers can upload longer videos of 60 minutes or 2 GB in size.

The Blue subscription is available in several countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

However, Twitter said new sign-ups will not be allowed to subscribe for 90 days, with an additional waiting period also likely without any prior notice.

