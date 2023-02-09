Mass outage: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter were all down on Wednesday

Netizens had a hard time getting onto several apps and platforms on Wednesday as several of the major ones witnessed outages. Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for some users, Meta's Facebook and Instagram, both saw some problems, and so did Twitter.

Outage tracking website Downdetector showed that at the peak of the YouTube outage, more than 60,000 user reports indicated issues with the video sharing app in the United States alone by 07:20 PM ET. The company later informed that its homepage was back up, although it didn't disclose how many users had been affected by the outage.

"The YouTube Homepage should be back for all of your video needs", YouTube said.

Meta's apps were down

Facebook and Instagram also saw brief outages and were back up for most users after some time. Meta said that a technical issue had disrupted services for thousands of people.

"A technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing our products. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.

At the peak of the outage, Facebook users reported more than 11,000 incidents and Instagram users reported about 7,000 cases, according to Downdetector.com.

Users also faced issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger.

Twitter outage

Micro-blogging site Twitter also reported issues, with users unable to tweet on Wednesday, prematurely encountering a message that said "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets."

Twitter was down for about 9,000 users in the United States at 5 pm Eastern time, according to Downdetector.com. The number of outages declined to 2,500 by 6 pm Eastern time.

"Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed," tweeted Twitter's support account on Wednesday.

Elon Musk has considerably slashed Twitter's workforce over the last few months since acquiring the platform last October for $44bn.

Last month, Musk said Twitter had about 2,300 employees, down from around 8,000 when he took over.

Experts had warned that cutting off so many jobs could cause technical issues, though it is not yet clear if the reduced headcount was to blame for Wednesday's outage.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE