Longing for longer tweets? Twitter Blue subscribers can now post up to 4,000 characters

For those wishing to write at length, the option of longer tweets was rolled out by Twitter, specifically for its Twitter Blue subscribers in the United States, granting its paid users the liberty to post lengthy tweets up to 4,000 characters in length.

more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more… https://t.co/0mcFJ1wwZK — Twitter (@Twitter) February 8, 2023 ×

In the main feed of Twitter, the longer tweets will appear at a standard length, and will have the option of ‘Show more…’, clicking which the users will be able to read the rest of the content.

Explaining the feature, Twitter Blue posted, "Need more than 280 characters to express yourself? We know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. We get that. So we're introducing longer Tweets! Starting today, if you’re subscribed to Twitter Blue in the US you can create longer Tweets."

"While only Blue subscribers can post longer Tweets, anyone and everyone can read them. you can reply to, retweet, and quote Tweet a longer Tweet, no matter if you’re a Twitter Blue subscriber or not. subscribers will be able to reply and QT with up to 4,000 characters," it further stated.

need more than 280 characters to express yourself?



we know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. we get that.



so we're introducing longer Tweets! you're gonna want to check this out. tap this 👉… https://t.co/lge9udRzLE — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) February 8, 2023 ×

The new feature's introduction means that subscribers might be tempted to post longer tweets and avoid creating threads. However, the non-Blue users will still continue posting threads, which can get messy and confusing.

WATCH | Republicans grill ex-Twitter executives over handling of Hunter Biden story

Twitter Blue will also be reducing ads for its subscribers to half. Twitter Blue had earlier introduced the ability to post 60-minute-long videos.

After the announcement, Twitter received a mixed response from its users as some called it a crime to post a "4000-characters tweet", while others questioned the social media platform's idea of 'brevity'.

If I see someone post a 4,000 character tweet I'm framing them for a crime — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 9, 2023 ×

If someone wanted a 4,000–character tweet, they should just start a personal blog. The entire point of Twitter is brevity. https://t.co/qKMb0dMehc — David Lytle (@davitydave) February 9, 2023 ×

every 4,000 character tweet is going to be like this pic.twitter.com/aYnplTKcUH — parker lyons (@tweetsbyparker) February 8, 2023 ×

If you’re thinkin’ about writing a 4,000 character tweet, please know how to write a 4,000 character tweet. pic.twitter.com/h4vx5TrVPX — klöss.eth (@kloss_eth) February 8, 2023 ×

pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) February 8, 2023 ×

banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banan — #Minions (@Minions) February 8, 2023 ×

tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos tacos — Taco Palenque (@tacopalenque) February 8, 2023 ×

The feature is limited to Twitter Blue's subscribers in the United States. The subscription costs $8 per month.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.