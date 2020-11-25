Twitter has got desi competition in Tooter. And it's brimming with memes

Twitter and Tooter Photograph:( Twitter )
Netizens have gone berserk over the 'aatmanirbhar' scheme of things. And Twitter has been brimming with memes -- that certainly glorify the desi touch, albeit a little mischievously.
It's time for Twitter to watch out. There’s a new competition -- that too desi.
The entire social media on November 24, including Twitter, was flooded with users who couldn't stop talking about 'Tooter' -- an Indian version of the microblogging website.
The website to access Tooter is tooter.in and the homepage has the word 'Tooter' with the tagline 'Made in India.'
Chek 'em out:
Haha!
Twitter Tooter pic.twitter.com/0QT0DFxsyU— RebeLLiouS™️ (@flawsome_guy) November 24, 2020
Humne kuchh nahin dekha!
Twitter Tooter pic.twitter.com/BYBejbUrwi— Nirmala Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) November 24, 2020
Humne kuchh nahin kaha!
Twitter Tooter pic.twitter.com/6uZTGHgUdU— Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya_) November 24, 2020
Humne kuchh nahin suna!
Twitter Tooter pic.twitter.com/Zy7bfyagwF— Amitabh bachpan"(Parody) (@bachpanamitabh) November 24, 2020
Anushka Sharma is so not going to be happy!
Twitter Tooter pic.twitter.com/nPixzMBwUH— ROFL_SELMON_BHOI (@car_wala_banda) November 24, 2020
Gauri is going to be so furious too.
Twitter. Tooter pic.twitter.com/t84eGUggOD— ℕ𝕖𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕦 ℙ𝕒𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@bhootkaaal) November 24, 2020
We find this cute.
Twitter Tooter pic.twitter.com/1T6N6gUP2l— ABDUL (@AbdulSRKian01) November 24, 2020
For the uninitiated, the About page for Tooter has this to say -- “We believe that India should have a Swadeshi social network. Without one we are just a digital colony of the American Twitter India Company, no different than what we were under the British East India Company. Tooter is our Swadeshi Andolan 2.0. Join us in this Andolan. Join us!”
Tooter has been active since July, but went viral on Twitter only this week.