/TV channels can now run beyond 12 minutes of ads as government lifts cap

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Friday (August 15) announced the removal of the 12-minute cap on advertising time for television channels, saying the move will promote fair competition and improve ease of doing business.

The decision will come into effect once the amendment to the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, is notified in the Gazette. The government introduced the 12-minute advertising limit in 2006 under the same rules.

The ministry said the television broadcasting sector has changed significantly over the past two decades, making it necessary to review the existing advertising regulations.

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"The Ministry of I&B is of the view that there exists adequate competition in the market within the TV industry and between the TV industry and digital media. The Government has decided to remove the advertisement duration cap to enable fair competition and ensure ease of doing business," said the Ministry.

When the advertising cap came into force in 2006, India had only 62 television channels. The number has now crossed 900. At the time, cable television was the main platform for distributing channels and operated through analogue technology with limited carriage capacity, giving viewers fewer choices.

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The ministry said the complete digitisation of the cable television sector has since transformed the distribution landscape. DTH, cable TV, HITS and IPTV platforms are now digital and carry 300 to 500 channels or more, offering viewers greater choice and catering to diverse consumer needs.

The government said these changes have created adequate competition in the market and prompted it to reconsider the rules governing television advertising duration.

The ministry also highlighted the industry's dependence on advertising revenue. It said both pay and free-to-air television channels rely heavily on advertisements for their business.

At the same time, traditional television channels faced a disadvantage compared with digital media because digital platforms do not face a similar advertising time cap. The government said removing the restriction will address this uneven playing field and allow television broadcasters to compete more fairly.