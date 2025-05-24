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NSA Ajit Doval on Operation Sindoor: 'India can hit hard, irrespective of consequences'

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 01:01 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 01:01 IST
NSA Ajit Doval has spoken for the first time about Operation Sindoor, delivering a strong message to the world: India's generosity and tolerance should never be mistaken for weakness.

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