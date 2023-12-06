TRIGGER WARNING: Man pushed from moving car, dragged 25 kilometres in shocking Indian highway incident

Disclaimer: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

In a shocking incident, Sandeep Naqwal, a resident of Gwalior's Awadhpuri, lost his life after being forcibly pushed out of a moving car and dragged for several kilometres. The culprits behind this shocking act were identified as Sanjeev Naqwal, Sandeep's cousin, and Rajesh Chadhar, a friend, both returning to Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan.

Fatal night on Bhopal-Gwalior highway

The incident occurred during the night of December 2 and 3 on the Bhopal-Gwalior highway, as per ANI. The three people, having attended a funeral and heavily intoxicated, found themselves in a heated argument during the journey.

The argument took a deadly turn when Sanjeev, in a fit of rage, forcefully pushed Sandeep out of the moving car. Unaware that Sandeep, secured by a seat belt, was being dragged, Chadhar continued to drive.

The horrifying episode continued for over 20 km until shocked passers-by alerted the police. Intercepting the car near the Duraha toll plaza, a Police Patrol team arrived too late as Sandeep had already succumbed to the ordeal.

Police said that Sandeep's body, including his skull and bones, suffered extensive damage from the prolonged dragging.

Both he accused have been arrested, and a murder case has been registered against them.