The National Testing Agency (NTA), which has already been under scrutiny in recent years, is once again facing fresh allegations of grave errors in the questions of JEE Main 2025 exam, India’s one of the most crucial engineering entrance tests.

According to a TOI report, following the release of answer keys, question papers and recorded responses, students from Rajasthan's Kota, the country’s JEE coaching capital, highlighted at least nine disputed questions in physics, chemistry, and mathematics papers. In addition, expert reviews from leading institutes have backed the claims, fueling the growing controversy surrounding NTA.

The objections raised are four from physics, three from chemistry, and two from mathematics, the report added. If the claims of factual inaccuracies are proven to be true, it could affect the scores of thousands of students, as the experts say that those are outright factual errors.

Experts flag multiple errors

Experts and students took to X, flagging the errors in the exam

“Tragedy of errors - JEE Main response sheet is different from what students actually filled in many cases + lot of answers wrongly given by,” Purnima Kaul, an educator, wrote on X.

Educator and commentator @kamath_pramod wrote on X, “It’s unacceptable that such basic mistakes are creeping into national-level exams.” He pointed out that a modern physics question from the April 7 am shift was “conceptually flawed.”

“If NTA doesn’t correct this, it’s an injustice to lakhs of students,” he added.

Users also highlighted errors in the response sheets of the students.

“Indeed my daughter attempted 71 questions. During submission it showed 71 questions attempted & now in the response sheet it is showing ALL questions as unanswered! Shocking! NTA is playing with the future of children. No response on email!” Pramod Kamath, who is also a parent, said on X.

“My daughter has attempted 50 questions but it is showing 48. So many questions showing wrong attempt. We will mail to NTA for this blunder. I am very worried for her,” another parent wrote on X.

As of now, NTA has not responded to the recent objections.

(With inputs from agencies)