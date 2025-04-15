For the first time, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has started an all-female safety squad in the Srinagar city to help women in distress. The main purpose of the squad will be to ensure the security of girls specially around Schools, Colleges, Universities, Coaching Centres and not only the locals but also of the female tourists visiting the city.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police all-female squads deployed in various parts of Srinagar city are to make women feel safer in and around public spaces. Jammu and Kashmir Police also has public helpline numbers for females facing any kind of issue or harassment.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's female squad had been mostly deployed outside the educational institutions and tourist places like Dal Lake and Tulip Garden. The heads of the Institutions have been asked to contact the squad if any incident takes place outside their centres. The Jammu and Kashmir Police felt that there is a need for having a dedicated squad for the females of the city.

''This is a female safety squad for the girls in the Valley. If there is a harassment case or any boy makes any comment on a girl, if we receive a call, we will just spot. Whenever we receive calls from the girls or even PCR, we make sure to respond as soon as possible. Most of the calls that we get are from coaching centres and educational institutions. We patrol the Dal Lake area every day in the evening, we have put a security squad outside the Tulip Garden as well, '' Jugdesh, Police Officer.

The step has been appreciated by everyone in the city, especially the girl students. They felt there was a need for having a special female squad outside the educational institutions. Women feel it easier to report a crime if the Police officers are females too.

''This is a very good initiative, and we feel our issues will be addressed properly. The females can easily now contact the female police officers. The female officers will easily understand our feelings, and it would be so much easier for us to make the complaint, said Jazaa, a student.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued multiple helpline numbers on various social networking sites for the women if at all they face any complaints.