A group of men, including her husband, in India's Bengaluru allegedly assaulted a woman for having a male guest at home in his absence. The husband, Jameel Ahmed, lodged a complaint in a mosque against his 38-year-old wife, Shabina Banu.

What's the matter?

On April 7, Shabina Banu, who works as a househelp, was at her hosue when her relative, Nasreen visited her along with a man named Fayaz. The three went out for a short span and came back to Shabina's house.

Late in the day, Jameel returned home and found Nasreen and Fayaz there. He suddenly lost his temper and approached the Jama Masjid in Bengaluru's Tavarekere and filed a complaint against his wife, her relative, and Fayaz.

On April 9, all of them were summoned by the mosque. When three of them reached thee, a group of six men assaulted Shabina by wielding sticks and pipes at her, leaving her severely injured.

Arrested after video goes viral

The video of the incident went viral, in which a group of men were seen beating Shabina. After this, all the six identified as: Mohammad Niyaz (32) - a driver, Mohammad Gauspeer (45) - a scrap dealer, Chand Basha (35) - a sugarcane juice vendor, Dastagir (24) - a bike mechanic, Rasool T R (42) a fisherman at Bukkambudi Lake, and Inayat Ullah (51) - a resident - were arrested.

Police said that a case has been filed against them under charges related to conspiracy, assault, and attempted murder.

(With inputs from agencies)