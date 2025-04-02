Zhenhao Zou, a Chinese PhD student, was guilty of raping 10 women in London in March. And now twenty three more women have come forward to speak up for themselves. Zou, a serial rapist, would drug women's drinks and then take advantage of their vulnerable state.

He was known to befriend women, drug them, and then film them as he violated their privacy. Police after the trial found video evidence which signals another 50 victims, and it is believed this list may be longer than earlier reported.

While talking to news outlet BBC, a victim whose testimony was instrumental in bringing Zou's crime to the fore said, "If I had spoken up earlier, maybe there wouldn't have been so many victims after me." She, along with another woman, was raped by an abuser; one was in her hometown while the other was drugged and exploited in London. She came to her senses to see Zou recording himself sexually assaulting her.

Another woman said she had met him with her Chinese-student friends at a club in London. Thereafter everybody added each other on WeChat, a popular messaging app in China. After which she and her friend were invited to Zou's posh accommodation. What seemed like a catchup plan turned into a nightmare.

She said there were 2 open alcohol bottles on the table, one from which the women were pouring their drinks, and Zou was drinking from the other bottle. Both the women who handled their drink well usually felt uneasy that night. Her friend fell asleep on the floor, and she began to feel dizzy and sleepy too. Zou convinced her that it was unsafe to leave in a cab and asked her to stay back and sleep in his bedroom instead. As her friend was also around, she felt stayed back that night. The next thing she remembers is him taking off her trousers, and she saw a torchlight and realised she was being filmed. She asked him to stop and tried to escape the room. He got aggressive with her when she said she would scream. He let her go and asked her not to make a 'big deal' of it and also insisted that she refrain from reporting the matter to the police.

Like these women, many others have been assaulted by the PhD student, who will be sentenced in June.