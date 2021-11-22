Torrential rains hit South Indian states; Boats deployed to help people

As parts of southern India continue to face heavy rains, the Indian Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, police and fire services personnel are all pitching in to help with rescue efforts. Recently, parts of northern Bengaluru and Chennai were flooded due to unstoppable rains.

Many homes in the Manali suburb of Chennai were filled with water due to excess discharge from the Kosasthalaiyar river.

Earlier on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry for the next five days.

"Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days and over Coastal Karnataka on 21st Nov," IMD tweeted.

The weather department also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 24 and 25.

Boats have been deployed in some areas of northern Chennai to deal with the ongoing situation.

In Bengaluru, Allalasandra lake overflowed, flooding the surrounding areas. Several roads in northern Bengaluru were left heavily waterlogged. In Yelahanka, 153 mm of rain fell in the last 24 hours.

Not just Chennai and Bengaluru but rains have also taken a toll on the daily life in Andhra Pradesh.

Five people, including two children, were killed after a building in Kadiri town in Anantapuramu district collapsed because of excessive rain. While the situation in Tirupati town remains serious, the scenario on the holy Tirumala Hills has improved. The

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has now allowed vehicular traffic on the ghat roads. Also, pilgrims were allowed to enter temples.

