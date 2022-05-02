Five new dengue cases reported in Delhi; no deaths recorded

According to reports, five new dengue cases have been registered in Delhi since last week bringing the total number of dengue cases to 81.

The cases of vector-bone diseases commonly spread between July and November and sometimes even last till mid-December.

Also read | Covid: India's Supreme Court against restrictions on unvaccinated in public places

As per the reports so far, no deaths have been reported due to the vector-bone sickness.

According to the data, the capital reported 23 cases in January, 16 cases in February, 22 in March and 20 cases in April. As per the civic officials, dengue cases reported earlier this year are due to the favourable weather for mosquito breeding.

Watch | Gravitas: India may soon make food labelling mandatory

The South Delhi Municipal City (SDMC) is the city’s focal agency for vector-borne disease prevention.

As per the agency’s report, 4,431 dengue cases were reported in Delhi in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019 and 1,072 in 2020.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

The report said Delhi has also reported 11 instances of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year.

In the national capital last year, there were 9,613 cases, the highest since 2015, in addition, 23 deaths were reported in Delhi, the most since 2016. Dengue fever in the capital claimed 10 deaths in 2017, four deaths in 2018 and two in 2019.

Also read | IIT researchers discover molecule that can be used to treat diabetes

The city had a large dengue break in the year 2015, with the number of infections reaching 10,600 in October alone, being the most severe dengue outbreak since 1996.

The SDMC’s Public Health Department recently performed a mosquito breeding inspection at building sites in schools and hospitals, issuing 99 notices to violators.

(With inputs from agencies)