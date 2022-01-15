To promote culture of start-ups, January 16 to be celebrated as 'National Start-up Day,' says PM Modi

India will be celebrating January 16 as "National Start-up day", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. While addressing start-ups across the country, he said, "To make the culture of start-ups reach the far-flung parts of the country, it has been decided to celebrate January 16 as "National Start-up Day."

In his interaction, he called for innovating 'for India and from India' to scale new milestones.

The interaction was held as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. PM Modi interacted with over 150 startups via video conferencing under "Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem" section of the event.

"Our startups are changing the rules of the game. I believe that startups are going to be the backbone of New India. Let us innovate for India, innovate from India," the PM said.

He further highlighted that India has more than 60,000 startups with 42 unicorns. He also shared the steps taken by the government to free entrepreneurs and innovation from bureaucratic silos.

"India's ranking on the Global Innovation Index is improving because of the programme on innovation started in the country. India was ranked 81 in 2015 and now it is at No. 46," the PM said.

