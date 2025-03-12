DMK MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday hit back at Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his remarks on Tamil Nadu's consent for PM SHRI Schools, asserting that the state government has not accepted the National Education Policy (NEP) or the three-language policy in its entirety.

Taking to X, Kanmozhi responded to Pradhan's remark on Tamil Nadu's consent letter to PM SHRI schools, saying, "This letter clearly states that Tamil Nadu will accept PM SHRI schools only based on our State Government-led committee's recommendations and not on your Union Government's recommendation. Nowhere have we mentioned accepting the three-language policy or NEP in its entirety. Whatever is acceptable for Tamil Nadu, we will accept--nothing more, nothing less. Stop twisting facts."

Earlier, Pradhan had shared a letter dated March 15, 2024, from the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, stating that the state had given its consent for the establishment of PM SHRI Schools.

"Yesterday, DMK MPs and Hon'ble CM Stalin accused me of misleading the Parliament regarding Tamil Nadu's consent for the establishment of PM-SHRI Schools. I stand by my statement and am sharing the consent letter," he posted on X on Tuesday.

Hitting out at the DMK, Pradhan accused the ruling party of using the language issue as a "diversionary tactic."

He said, "DMK MPs and Hon'ble CM can stack lies as high as they want, but the truth doesn't bother knocking when it comes crashing down. The DMK dispensation led by Hon'ble CM Stalin has a lot to answer to the people of Tamil Nadu. Raking the language issue as a diversionary tactic and denying facts as per their convenience will not shield their governance and welfare deficit. Why this sudden change of stance on NEP? Definitely for political brownies and reviving DMK's political fortunes."

He added, "This retrograde politics of DMK is a great disservice to the bright future of Tamil Nadu and its students."

Meanwhile, on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement on three-language policy, MDMK MP Durai Vaiko said, "Periyar never demeaned Tamil language... nobody can question Periyar's love and sacrifice for Tamil society...our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a senior politician...she is well aware of this fact, but she is trying to politicise the issue...Tamil Nadu and India expect much more from a senior leader like her..."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday lashed out at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over its opposition to the three-language policy, accusing the Stalin government of creating a "political mess" in Tamil Nadu and denying children their "right to learn."

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, "The New Education Policy actually says learn in your mother tongue until class 5th, if possible till 8th, even better till intermediate. That's what the NEP says, but they (DMK) want to imagine it is imposing Hindi."

"Wrongly, they have created a political mess in Tamil Nadu, denying children their right to learn." Sitharaman backed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Monday's remark, clarifying that the minister "probably" meant the protest of DMK is "uncivilised".

