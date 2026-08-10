The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, (10th August), affirming that the State Song 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' (Prayer to Mother Tamil) be sung first at Official events pertaining to Government departments and offices, educational institutions, among others. The special resolution moved by TVK Chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay was backed by the principal opposition DMK, and the third largest party AIADMK. This resolution comes at a time when there has been controversy over the recital of 'Vande Mataram'(National Song) first at Government functions in Tamil Nadu, including at Chief Minister Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.

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Earlier this year, a Central Government directive had asked States and Union territories to play 'Vande Mataram' ahead of the National anthem at official events. Political parties in Tamil Nadu have objected to 'Vande Mataram' being sung first at official functions and university events, arguing that the recital of 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' first has been a decades-long tradition of the state. In recent months, the singing of 'Vande Mataram' first at Lok Bhavan (Governor's office) events has sparked a row in Tamil Nadu, with parties belonging to the state raising their voice against the break from standard protocol. Parties in Tamil Nadu see the push for 'Vande Mataram' as an intrusion into regional cultural rights and linguistic identity by the Centre-ruling BJP.

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Speaking in the Assembly, Chief Minister Vijay said, “Tamil is not just a language, it is our life and emotion...Tamil is like a Mother to us... Just like Mother is a symbol of Holiness, Tamil is also Holy to us....There are very few nations without Tamil-speaking people... Tamil is cool & powerful.. Political parties may have differences over various issues, but all of Tamil Nadu will unite for the Tamil language... Many languages have disappeared, but Tamil has endured across ages.. Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu must be placed first in Tamil Nadu.”

Elaborating on the values expressed in the State Song, Vijay said that the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' speaks of India's diversity, it does not denigrate or hurt any person or language or religion. He emphasized that the Indian constitution grants protection to every state's language, culture, tradition.