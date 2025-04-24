Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the first public rally after the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 27 people.

PM Modi, while addressing a public gathering in Bihar's Madhubani, vowed that India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist involved in the deadly attack.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Pahalgam.

"Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world that India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth," he said.

He further stressed that India's spirit would never be broken by terrorism, adding that terrorism will "not go unpunished".

Thanked world leader

PM Modi also thanked the nations and its leaders, for extending support at this rough time.

"Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and the leaders who have stood with us in these times," he said during the rally.

Noting that India's enemies have dared to attack the soul of our nation, PM Modi said that in the Pahalgam attack, "someone lost his son, someone lost his brother, and someone lost his spouse. Some of them spoke Bengali, some spoke Kannada, some were Marathi, some were Odiya, some were Gujarati, and some were from Bihar."

'Unimaginable punishment'

He vowed to punish the terrorists with an unimaginable punishment.

"I want to say in very clear words that the terrorists who carried out this attack and those who conspired in it will receive a punishment bigger than they can imagine," he stressed.

He promised to raze "whatever is left of the terror haven," adding, "he will of 140 crores will break the back of the masters of terror."

