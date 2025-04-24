Heart-wrenching scenes of grieving wives, crying kids and scared pony workers have been all over the internet ever since news broke that terrorists had killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. But nothing breaks your heart more than seeing a young and innocent child put up a brave face in the midst of tragedy, with a stoic expression and acting like an adult, especially after losing a loved one.

A boy who lost his father in the maniacal killings in the Pahalgam terror attack in Baisaran did just this and, in front of the cameras, presenting a heartbreaking picture for millions of people.

The boy detailed the scene as it unfolded for the reporters. He told them, "We had gone to Pahalgam and you take a pony to reach there. After about 10-15 minutes, the terrorists came. We ran and hid, but they found us. We saw only two of them."

"One of them said that Hindus should move to one side and Muslims to the other, only to men. Then they shot the Hindu men. Then they went away and told the rest of us to run down."

"They asked the men to say the Kalma. Whoever could say it was saved, and they killed the other men."

"My mother and sister put me on a pony, and they walked down. We thought we would also be killed. My mother was not ready to leave my father, but she had to leave for the sake of my sister and me."

Social media users were shocked to see a young boy talking about his father's murder, without letting any emotions show up on his face. Some of the users called it "Heartbreaking."

Horror stories from Pahalgam continue to be revealed

Stories of horror continue to tumble out from the Pahalgam massacre, with people recalling how the terrorists segregated them. Women can be heard telling reporters that they pleaded with the terrorists to be killed, but they told them to leave.

A 65-year-old man from Kerala was among the victims whose daughter had come down from Dubai for a vacation with her parents. Aarathi witnessed the murder of her father, N. Ramachandran. She did not break down and coordinated the repatriation of

his body.

Syrian boy who made the world cry in 2016

Tragedy has been known to numb some people. A similar scene of stoicism made the world cry when, in 2016, a five-year-old boy in Syria was injured after his house was bombed. As rescue workers pulled him out, he sat quietly, neither crying nor showing any signs of pain. The video went viral and became a symbol of the tragedy that was occurring in Syria.

Children make up a huge chunk of the victims in the wars who find themselves struggling to survive in a world where the very adults who are responsible for giving them a good life are presenting them with grief and uncertainty.