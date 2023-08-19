Through the lens of Retd Naval officer: Celebrating 'kaleidoscope of human experiences' at sea and beyond it

“When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs”, said Ansel Adams, the award-winning landscape photographer from the US. What Ansel Adams said has resonated with us at least once in our lives.

We all have come across moments in our life where we found ourselves short of words, unable to express what our eyes witness. In moments like these, we take the help of photographs- to express, capture or communicate something.

Photography is an art that has evolved significantly from traditional daguerreotypes to modern digital photography. It allows people to document their surroundings and convey powerful narratives.

Every year, August 19 is celebrated as World Photography Day, a day dedicated to photographers and the way they see and capture the world.

To explore more photography and to celebrate it as an art, WION talked to Captain Navtej Singh, a retired Naval Officer and a defence photographer who has experience in capturing breathtaking moments at sea and beyond.

Hailing from an Armed Forces background, Captain Navtej Singh (Retd) joined the National Defence Academy in June 1986. He served the nation as a commissioned officer for 32 years. It was the Navy that manoeuvred his passion for photography and allowed him to showcase his fine skill.

Though he started his passion for photography with the Indian Navy, capturing men, women and mighty machines at sea, his palette of photography does not remain limited to the high seas.

An assorted palette of photos

Through his pictures, he has encapsulated a wide range of emotions across the diverse land of India. Every image clicked by Singh is a glimpse into human experience, emotions and connections that weave the world together.

Talking about the inspiration behind his assorted clicks, he said, “I find inspiration in the kaleidoscope of human experiences and the intricate tapestry of life itself. Every person I photograph, every moment I freeze in time, carries a unique story waiting to be told.”

“Through my lens, I aim to capture not just appearances, but the essence of emotions, connections, and the fleeting beauty that often goes unnoticed. It's the raw authenticity, the unguarded smiles, the moments of vulnerability, and the unspoken narratives that drive me to create images that resonate with the viewer's soul. In the diversity of life's portraits, I discover endless inspiration to convey the depth and richness of the human journey.”

Portraits of women at Vizag Fishing Harbour Konark Sun Temple Fishing in Backwaters of Kerala River Betwa, Madhya Pradesh Madrasa of Taj Ul Masjid in Bhopal

To be able to emote such subtle nuances of expressions, like in these pictures, one must be fully aware of “the play of light and shadow, and the myriad of cultures that shape our global narrative,” said Singh.

“And while my camera adeptly captures these two dimensions, it's essential to acknowledge that what I carry within my heart, soul, and mind transcends those boundaries. These dimensions are a symphony of sounds, the gentle caress of the wind, evocative smells, the comforting clutter of life, and the intricate web of emotions. These elements converge to form a multifaceted experience that no camera can truly replicate. It's this amalgamation of sensations that infuses a deeper resonance into the images I capture,” expressed Singh further.

Photography helps to see beyond the ordinary

Photography has the power to evolve the way we see the world and provides a unique perspective. Talking about the change one experiences while clicking different moments, Singh gave us an insight into how photography enriched his perception of the world.

Beauty in the ordinary Singh said, “Through the lens, I've learned to appreciate the beauty in even the most ordinary moments – the interplay of light and shadows, the intricacies of textures, and the emotions conveyed in a fleeting expression.”

“This heightened awareness encourages me to pause, observe, and find wonder in the details that might otherwise go unnoticed. Photography has taught me that there are countless stories waiting to be told, and it's a privilege to capture and share these narratives through my lens.”

Capturing the high seas and beyond

With a fair experience of capturing life both on and off the sea, Singh told us that his dual experience provide him with contrasting elements and remarkable similarities within the realm of photography.

Photographing the sea, warships, and fighter jets requires an acute awareness of their distinct characteristics and dynamics. While, capturing the life beyond it, is a canvas of diverse landscapes, cultures, and human stories.

Snapshots of the high seas “The sea, with its ever-changing moods and expansive horizon, challenges me to adapt quickly to shifting lighting conditions and capture the depth of its beauty. Similarly, warships and fighter jets demand a keen eye for detail and precision – the sharp lines, intricate machinery, and the electrifying energy that they embody. Each frame is a testament to the formidable power and intricate engineering that define these subjects,” said Singh explaining about clicking the sea.

On the other hand, to capture breathtaking shots of landscapes, Singh sometimes has to take shots from an open-sided helicopter or the door of an aircraft soaring at speeds surpassing 250 knots. This requires “a formidable undertaking that requires an unwavering blend of skill, focus, and physical endurance,” said Singh.

“The elements become formidable foes as the wind's force threatens to unsteady one's balance, making even the simplest movements a test of resilience.”

Snapshots of beyond the sea Each shot that is clicked is created with precision. For some clicks, as Singh told us, an unwavering commitment is required to capture the moment that often lies beyond his comfort and safety.

Whether it is capturing bustling port cities, remote coastal villages, or the vastness of the open sky, it is the camera that becomes a bridge between these scenes to connect it with the lens.

“Just as my naval career urged me to navigate and comprehend the intricacies of maritime operations, my photography leads me to explore and understand the myriad facets of the world beyond the sea,” said Singh.

Talking of similarities among these seemingly disparate subjects, Singh said that it is the perspective that makes unites these subjects of photography.

“Just as my naval experience cultivated a unique perspective on defence and maritime operations, this perspective seamlessly translates into my photographic work. The attention to detail required when capturing the sleek contours of a fighter jet mirrors the precision needed in naval operations. Simultaneously, the broader vistas beyond the sea echo the strategic awareness honed during my service,” said Singh.

In both cases, the camera becomes a tool for story-telling. It enables us to convey the beauty in the diversity of the world that extends beyond the horizon.

