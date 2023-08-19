India begins work on the world’s highest motorable road at 19,400 feet near LAC

In yet another infrastructure endeavour by India, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has begun the construction of a high-altitude road in Ladakh which is set to become the world’s highest motorable road pass breaking its own previous record. The construction began on India’s 77th Independence Day, in Ladakh region’s Demchok area.

About the project

The upcoming Likaru-Mig La-Fukche road close to Hanle in Eastern Ladakh will be 64-kilometre long and at its highest point, it will be at an altitude of 19,400 feet making it the highest motorable road in the world after its completion.

The current record holder is of the highest motorable road in the world Umling La road in Ladakh at a height of 19,024 feet, also made by the BRO. The 52-km road that connects Chishumle to Demchok, which is right on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the contested border between India and China.

However, the upcoming road that will connect Likaru with Fukche is three kilometres from the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. According to media reports, an all-woman unit of BRO engineers began construction this Tuesday.

“On the occasion of 77th Independence Day @BROindia starts construction on yet another strategic road, Road Likaru-Mig La-Fukche. This road will pass through an altitude of 19,400 feet and will be the world’s highest motorable road surpassing the Umling La Pass,” said BRO, on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.



#AnotherFirst#HighestRoad



On the occasion of 77th Independence Day @BROindia starts construction on yet another strategic road, Road Likaru-Mig La-Fukche.



This road will pass through an altitude of 19400 feet and will be the world's highest motorable road surpassing the Umling… pic.twitter.com/cIb4sa7Mw8 — 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (@BROindia) August 15, 2023 ×

India-China border tensions

The construction of the Likaru-Mig La-Fukch also began at a time when India and China have been locked in a military standoff along the LAC, in the Ladakh sector for more than three years now. This is after multiple rounds of talks including the reported Major-General level talks held earlier today.

The talks were held to resolve the issues at Depsang Plains and CNN Junction near Demchok – the remaining friction points between the two sides. It also comes days after the 19th round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting took place at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in the Leh district of Ladakh, a Union Territory of India.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry Director General BRO, said that the upcoming road will also “help in the deployment of troops at the earliest if any critical situation arises.”



“On 15th August BRO started a road connecting Likru, Mig-La and Phukche at a height of 19400 ft,” said the BRO official.

He also spoke about how the Indian Prime Minister will also soon inaugurate the Sela tunnel which will be the “highest and longest bi-lane tunnel in the world”.

“We’ll also be starting with the Shinku La tunnel which will be the highest and will break the record of the Mi La tunnel situated in China. Nyoma Airfield when completed will be one of the highest airfields in the world,” the BRO official told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE