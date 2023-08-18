Indian, Chinese armies hold Major-General level talks to resolve Eastern Ladakh stand-off 

The Indian Army and Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) held Major General-level talks at Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) and Chesul areas to resolve the long-standing stand-off in Eastern Ladakh, ANI news agency reported quoting defence sources.

According to the report, the Indian side was represented by Major General PK Mishra and Maj Gen Hariharan.

The talks were held to resolve the issues at Depsang Plains and CNN Junction near Demchok—the remaining friction points between the two sides.

For more than three years, the two Asian giants have been locked in an intense border conflict in the northern Indian territory.

The talks come days after the 19th round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting took place at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in the Leh district of Ladakh , a Union territory of India.

The talks happened on August 13 and 14 and were said to have occurred in a "candid and pragmatic atmosphere" on the Indian side of the border.

Working to resolve differences

"The two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward looking manner," said the statement released simultaneously in Delhi and Beijing.

"They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels," it said.

"In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas," the statement said.

Addressing separately, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, “China commends the progress made through the meeting. In a candid and pragmatic atmosphere, the two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector."

Since the commencement of the Corps Commander-level talks in 2020, both India and China have successfully undertaken disengagement from five friction points — Galwan, the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, and Patrolling Points (PP) 15 and 17A in the Gogra-Hot Springs area.

(With inputs from agencies)



