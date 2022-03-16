Three terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Srinagar’s Nowgam area. All the terrorists belonged to the LeT(TRF) outfit.

Security forces killed one terrorist early morning in the gunfight and later killed two more terrorists taking the number to three.

“02 more terrorists killed (Total 03). Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow, “ said Jammu and Kashmir Police IGP Vijay Kumar.

Jammu and Kashmir Police also claimed that the same terrorists were involved in the killing of Sarpanch Sameer Ahmed Bhat of Khonmoh.

“Terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF involved in the recent killing of Khanmoh’s Sarpanch Sameer Bhat, trapped in Nowgam encounter,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police IGP Vijay Kumar.

Security forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area after which a Cordon and Search operation (CASO) was launched. Security forces said that the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces resulting in a gun battle.

Searches are still underway in the area.

