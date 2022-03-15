Wearing hijab is not an essential religious practice, says Indian court as it upholds hijab ban

The Karnataka High Court ruled on Tuesday that because hijab is not an essential religious practice, students cannot object to reasonable uniform restrictions.

Several petitions contesting the ban on hijab in educational institutions were also dismissed by the Karnataka High Court.

Prohibitory orders were previously issued in Udipi, Shivamogga, and Kalburagi, among other districts in the state, under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Hijab controversy began in January of this year, when six students wearing the hijab were allegedly banned from entering the Government PU College in Udupi.

Following this, the females sat outside the college in protest of being denied admission.

Following this, the boys of numerous Udupi colleges began wearing saffron scarves to class.

This demonstration expanded to other sections of the state, resulting in a slew of protests and agitations across the state.

As a result, the Karnataka government declared that all students must wear the uniform and that both the hijab and saffron scarf are prohibited until an expert committee rules on the matter.

The pre-university education board issued a circular on February 5 indicating that students may only wear the school uniform approved by the administration and that no other religious garb will be permitted in colleges.

The decree noted that if management committees do not mandate a uniform, students should dress in a manner that promotes equality and unity while not disrupting the social order.

