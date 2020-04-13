Three healthcare workers confirmed with coronavirus in Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

Kerala on Monday reported three new coronavirus cases even as the state government said that 15,683 samples have been tested, out of which 14,829 have tested negative.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till April 30 as government identifies 146 hotspots

"The number of coronavirus cases is decreasing and negative cases increasing," Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

In Delhi, three healthcare workers of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital tested positive for the virus while 112 healthcare staff have tested negative, the hospital informed while underlying that coronavirus tests were conducted on all 115 healthcare workers who were quarantined two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that it has quarantined the coronavirus carriers of Tablighi Jamaat.

"Majority were directly taken to quarantine center from Markaz. It helped in containing the virus. We have also registered a case," Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava said.

Sixty-five doctors and health workers at the trauma center of King George's Medical University (KGMU) have been kept in quarantine as a precautionary measure after a 64-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab, six more coronavirus cases were reported with the number of cases rising to 176 in the state.

(With ANI inputs)