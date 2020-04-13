Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till April 30 as government identifies 146 hotspots in India

India's home ministry said today that it has identified 146 hotspots in 15 districts affected by coronvirus.

"62 hotspots have been identified in the other 25 districts. 1,62,664 houses have been identified with the presence of 9,50,828 people in these areas. 80 positive cases found in these areas," Home affairs official Awanish K Awasthi.

"There are 1,71,232 houses there with 9,78,055 people have been affected," the home ministry official said.

"146 hotspots have been identified in 15 districts. There are 1,71,232 houses there with 9,78,055 people. Barricading has been done at all these areas, sanitisation has been done here. 401 positive cases found here," MHA's Awanish K Awasthi said.

"Barricading has been done at all these areas, sanitization has been done here. 401 positive cases have been found," the MHA official said.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister's office said that lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended till April 30.

Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) Raman R Gangakhedkar, the first consignment of coronavirus kits from China will arrive in India on April 15.

"We conducted 2,06,212 coronavirus tests. Also, there is no need to worry, the pace at which we are conducting tests today, we have a stock with which we can conduct tests for next 6 weeks easily," Gangakhedkar added.

(ANI inputs)