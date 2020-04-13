India's COVID-19 cases rise to 9152; 308 deaths reported

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has risen to 9152, including 308 deaths.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), on Monday total 856 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Yesterday, the officials said that the government is increasing the testing capacity in private and government medical colleges.

One of the sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed some ministries to come up with plans to open up some crucial industries as the livelihoods of the poor were being hit.

The source said the government was considering allowing the resumption of some operations under guidelines that were being drawn up.

The home ministry and the Prime Minister`s Office are likely to take a final call on the recommendations this week, the sources said.

The sources also said that other ministries would soon submit plans on allowing partial resumptions in other sectors.

India`s economy, which was already growing at its slowest pace in six years before the onset of the coronavirus, is set to take a severe hit amid the lockdown, say, economists, who warn that unemployment could rise to record levels.

